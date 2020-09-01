WEST BERLIN, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Authorities are searching for a Delaware County man they say tried to abduct his son and stabbed another man during a dispute at Sahara Sam’s Oasis Water Park in West Berlin. The incident happened at the water park on the 500 block of Rt. 73 North, around 12:30 p.m. Aug. 18.
Rashawn Parker Jr., 30, of Chester, has been charged with attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, violating a restraining order, child endangerment and weapons offenses.
Parker, who does not have custody of the child, spotted his son at the park and tried to leave the site with him, prosecutors said.
When the adults who were with the child tried to intervene, Parker became physically aggressive and punched a woman and stabbed the man in the upper body before leaving the park.
The man and woman were treated for their injuries. Their names and the child’s name have not been released.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.