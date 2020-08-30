Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga section has left a 26-year-old man fighting for his life, police said Sunday. It happened at 3:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of North 19th Street.
Police said the victim was shot twice in the neck, once in his ear and multiple times in his left arm.
The victim was rushed to Temple University Hosptial and placed in critical condition, police said.
So far, no arrests have been made, according to authorities.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.