PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say a suspect has been taken into custody for a shooting at a Kensington Wawa following a social distancing dispute. Police said a 22-year-old man was taken into custody Friday night.
He is expected to be charged with attempted murder and related charges, police said.
The shooting happened at the Wawa on East Erie Avenue, near Castor Avenue, around 4:45 a.m. Friday. Police say the shooting erupted over a social distancing dispute and left a 25-year-old man in critical condition.
According to investigators, the suspect walked into the store and got into a confrontation with a Wawa security guard. The security guard’s purpose is to enforce social distancing and limit the number of people inside. Police say he was telling the man he had to wait his turn because there were too many people inside at the time.
The argument between the suspect and a Wawa security guard turned into a fight. That’s when the 25-year-old customer stepped in to help, but the suspect took out a gun and shot him in the chest before taking off on foot.
The suspect’s name has yet to be released.
