PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Round two of storms is on the way. What’s left of what once was Hurricane Laura is headed toward the Philadelphia region on Saturday.
This after storms left their mark on our area Friday. In Center City, outdoor dining near 18th and Walnut Streets in Rittenhouse Square was disrupted Friday night, as those storms came through at about 5 p.m.
The scene was similar outside City Hall, where people were forced to find shelter under a bus stop.
Meanwhile, in Fairhill, floodwater caused some cars to stall out.
Near the intersection of B and Venango Streets, trash could be seen blocking sewer drains, which was the likely cause of the rising waters. It was a similar situation at the intersection of Kensington and Clearfield Streets.
North of the city in Bucks County, the storm caused a tree limb to hit a train near the Chalfont Station. Riders of a SEPTA regional train had to be transferred to a bus. No one was injured but the tree limb caught some wires and cut off power to that train.
