PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We end the week Friday hot and humid with late-day storms. Highs again today will be near 90, but feels like temperatures could push 96 degrees thanks to the excessive humidity.

After 4 p.m. the chance for activity starts to increase. We’ll be watching for some heavy downpours or gusty winds with Friday’s storms. Pockets of stronger storms are likely into the evening hours.

Saturday is going to be a mess of a day. We will be dealing with multiple weather issues Saturday. The first is a cold front that will be dropping out of the Great Lakes. This will interact with the remnants of Hurricane Laura as it moves north. Saturday will likely be cloudy and rain-filled. Due to the tropical nature of the remnants of Laura, we should expect plenty of heavy rain but thanks to the cold front in the region as well, there will be ample lift so thunderstorms are likely to develop too.

The thunderstorms on Saturday have the potential to become severe with strong winds and possibly some large hail. Flash flooding could be a problem Saturday thanks to the tropical nature of the rain, but with the system being relatively fast moving we are not looking at a huge flash flooding threat at this time.

That whole complex of showers and storms should exit the region on Saturday night and allow high pressure to filter in behind it. Sunday should be cooler and sunny with a healthy breeze out of the northwest.

Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 but the humidity will be much lower than recently. The almost Fall-like conditions will persist into Monday too. Again the humidity will be extremely comfortable with seasonably cool highs near 80 and plenty of sunshine. The high exits off the coast though on Monday night allowing for our next round of steamy and stormy weather to take over.

Showers or thunderstorms will be possible basically from Monday night through Thursday next week with temperatures slowly climbing back into the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.