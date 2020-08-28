Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a SummerFest Friday and it was another hot one outside before the storms. But a lot of people in the area might be thinking more about ice these days. Ice hockey, that is.
We’re used to pulling out the winter coats, not the short-sleeve shirts when cheering for the Philadelphia Flyers. But for the first time, fans are experiencing summer hockey.
As we cheer on the Flyers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, how about a visit from a very special guest who came to “our house,” Gritty.
Watch the video above for Pat Gallen’s full report.
