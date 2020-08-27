PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The shootings in Philadelphia don’t seem to be slowing down and neither are the marches against gun violence. Now, children are joining the movement.

Philadelphia police confirm the number of shooting victims in the city is fast approaching 1,300 this year.

As the nation reacts to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, Philadelphia residents are hitting the streets to also say enough is enough to rising violence here in the city.

On Wednesday alone, there were 12 shootings across the city. The number of children affected continues to rise.

“We need kids. Kids make the world a better place,” one child said.

Praying for peace as they march through West Philadelphia, these children understand the implications of gun violence.

“It makes me sad because I feel like the world used to be better and it’s just happening over and over again. It could be somebody I know or it could be me one day. I just want to make a change and see a difference happening in the world,” Upper Darby resident Jordan Laws said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has been vocal about the recent surge of violence.

“We’ve taken 178 guns off the street in the last month and they’re replaced almost instantaneously,” Kenney said. “We can’t have a discussion about the reduction of violence and shootings and death until you have the serious discussion about gun control.”

“I think it’s very, very important to give people a vivid image of what the potential damage is when they pick up a gun and use it to settle their disputes,” George Mosee, with Philadelphia Anti-Drug, Anti-Violence Network, said.

At least one of the adults leading the march is reformed and wants to show teens and young adults there is another way.

“I’ve been mad, I’ve been upset. I chose the wrong weapon to outburst my madness. There is another way. And me walking today with the children is to show that we love you,” West Philly resident Henry Moore said.

In South Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Anti-Drug, Anti-Violence Network is hosting a Black Lives Matter march to address Black on Black violence and illegal gun sales.