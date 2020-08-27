PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s official. No fans will be allowed at Lincoln Financial Field for Eagles games until further notice.

The Eagles say Pennsylvania and Philadelphia health officials confirmed Thursday fans will not be permitted as the country continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia confirmed on Thursday that hosting fans at Lincoln Financial Field will not be permitted until further notice. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 27, 2020

The Eagles say they will continue discussions with health officials as the season progresses.

“Eagles fans are incredible. They fill the stadium and the support they provide, the energy, the passion, we know how much our players feed off of that. We know how much as an organization we feed off of that,” President Don Smolenski said as part of an exclusive interview on the latest Eagles Insider Podcast with Dave Spadaro. “While we know that in the start of the season that those seats may be empty, we know that they’ll be with us in spirit, just as they are all across the country and all across the globe for every Eagles game. They’ll be cheering us on and we’re going to feed off their energy. We’re just going to have to do that a little bit differently, just like we’re doing everything a little bit differently here in 2020.”

The Eagles open the season Sept. 13 in Washington, where there will also be no fans. The Birds’ home opener comes in Week 2 against the Rams.

However, there will be no Eagles fans in the stands for that game or the foreseeable future.