NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – More dogs and cats are arriving in our region Thursday from the Gulf Coast. Animal shelters in the path of Hurricane Laura cleared out shelters with the help from organizations in our area.
More than 30 evacuated dogs arrived to the New Castle County Airport on a flight from Louisiana on Wednesday.
The pets will be cared for by the Brandywine Valley SPCA in one of their locations in Delaware and West Chester.
All the animals are looking for homes.
You can help by adopting or donating to support the costs of the rescue work. For more information, click here.
