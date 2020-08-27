PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A warm front will start to lift back into the north, bringing not just warmer temperatures and more muggy conditions but a stray shower or thunderstorm into the Philadelphia region as well. It’s going to be a hot and steamy Thursday across the region, with highs jumping into the mid-90s in Philadelphia.

But parts of the region will have a threat for severe storms, but it looks like the threat will impact the north, possibly the Poconos at night.

The region will remain active on Friday as more atmospheric disturbances ride along a cold front that is stalled to the south. There will be a limited threat for severe weather persist into Friday as well.

Tracking rain and thunderstorms over the poconos this morning. That activity will exit by day break. Get ready for HOT & STEAMY Afternoon. We also have the potential for severe thunderstorms later today! pic.twitter.com/KBxTnNeshj — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) August 27, 2020

It will remain hot and sticky on Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s and by Saturday, the region will be dealing with multiple elements that will affect the forecast, including a surface cold front and possibly the remnants of Hurricane Laura.

This means Saturday could be stormy with another threat for strong or severe storms, but also topical downpours and the potential flooding issues during the day.

At this time a few lingering showers or storms are possible early on Sunday but the strong cold front will push the moisture away from the area and high pressure will build in, leading to clearing skies on Sunday afternoon.

The humidity should also die down on Sunday but winds are likely to be pretty strong behind the front.

Monday will be absolutely fantastic with even a touch of fall in the air.

Monday morning lows could be in the lower 60s in Philadelphia and possibly the lower 50s in communities across the northern parts of our viewing area.

The very comfortable conditions will, unfortunately, be short-lived though as the humidity and the threat for more showers and storms will return to the forecast Tuesday.