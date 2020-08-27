MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Three men have been arrested on child pornography charges in Montgomery County following separate investigations. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Thursday felony charges against 32-year-old Galdino De La Cruz, of West Norriton, 19-year-old Aaron Domsky, of Upper Dublin Township, and 20-year-old Jacob Mitchell, of Pottstown.

Officials began investigating De La Cruz in June after receiving a tip from Facebook involving videos depicting bestiality, including one with a young girl. The account was traced to De La Cruz.

Officials performed forensic analysis on the defendant’s cellphone and found 18 images and a video depicting children engaging in sexual acts.

He was arrested on Aug 20 and charged with 19 felony counts of possessing child pornography with children less than 13 years old.

He failed to post bail and was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14 at 11:30 a.m.

Officials also began investigating Domsky in June when they received a cyber tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Dropbox account that was used to upload three videos of child pornography.

The videos showed a 12-year-old girl undressing and photographed in various sexual positions while being directed by someone off-camera.

Officials say the girl is heard saying “I don’t want to do this” while she undresses.

The Comcast internet account was traced back to Domsky’s residence and officials found 121 files of child pornography on the Dropbox account.

He was arrested on Aug. 5 and charged with 20 felony counts of possessing child pornography with children less than 13 years old.

Lastly, officials began investigating Mitchell in April when a tip was received from Google regarding an account that had 20 videos and still files of potential child pornography.

Investigators determined the files were child pornography involving girls aged 10 and younger.

The Google account was traced back to Mitchell.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Mitchell’s laptop, computer, external hard drive and cellphone. They found 86 images depicting child pornography and 25 of those were an exact match to the image files found on the Google account named in the tip.

He was charged with 10 felony counts of possessing child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 14.