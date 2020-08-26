Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a quadruple shooting that sent two women and two men to the hospital Wednesday night. It happened on the 5500 block of Chew Avenue in East Germantown just after 9:30 p.m.
Police say all four victims — a 17-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman — were shot in the legs. All four are in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
