Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia that injured two men. The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday on the 4200 block of Brown Street.
Police say one victim was shot in the leg and ran home for help. Another victim showed up at the hospital shot in the foot.
Police say they found a gun inside of the vehicle that rushed the second victim to the hospital.
Both victims are in stable condition. There’s no word yet on a motive for this violence.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.