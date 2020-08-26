Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia’s Carroll Park neighborhood Wednesday evening. It happened on the 1200 block of North 60th Street around 6:20 p.m.
Police say the man was shot twice in the right hip, once in the right shoulder and twice in the back. He was transported to the hospital and later died.
No arrests have been made.
