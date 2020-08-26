PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania and New Jersey are among four states the Justice Department is seeking data from about “orders which may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents.” The Justice Department sent letters to Govs. Tom Wolf and Phil Murphy, as well as the governors of New York and Michigan on Wednesday.
Officials said Wednesday that the Justice Department’s civil rights division is evaluating whether to initiate investigations under a federal law that protects the rights of people in state-run nursing homes and other facilities.
Prosecutors are trying to determine whether state orders requiring admission of COVID-19 patients to nursing homes could have led to deaths.
Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband says the federal government must ensure vulnerable nursing home patients “are adequately cared for with dignity and respect and not unnecessarily put at risk.”
