WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — In preparation for Hurricane Laura, animal shelters in the path of the storm are clearing out shelters with help from organizations in the Delaware Valley. More than 30 evacuated dogs arrived to the New Castle County Airport on a flight from Louisiana.
More dogs are on the way too.
The pets will be in the care of the Brandywine Valley SPCA in one of their locations in Delaware and in West Chester. They’re all looking for homes.
