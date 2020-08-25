PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Supporters were out in force to save the post office. Postal workers and a local congressman rallied Tuesday to demand the Senate pass $25 billion in funding for the United States Postal Service.
Democrat Brendan Boyle joined union officials outside the Bustleton Station Post Office. It’s part of a nationwide day of action.
Boyle said residents are reporting delays in medications and checks. He has photos of dismantled mail sorting machines from local postal facilities.
“We’re up to seven or eight machines disassembled, sitting there collecting dust. Not going to another facility, they’re going to scrap and spare parts,” American Postal Workers Local 98 President Nick Casselli said.
The postmaster general has come under fire for changes that critics say are slowing down mail. He denies trying to slow down mail-in ballots.
