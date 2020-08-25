PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A federal judge says Philadelphia officials can move ahead in dismantling the homeless encampments in Philadelphia. This has been a very contentious case from the beginning.

Now, a federal judge has made the final decision the encampments in the city have to go. There are a few stipulations that come with the decision.

The City of Philadelphia is permitted to dissolve and terminate the encampments by reasonable means.

There must be at least 72 hours notice to disband, and encampment dwellers should be offered storage for their belongings.

Dwellers waited anxiously for Tuesday’s decision before Judge Eduardo Robreno denied their restraining order and injunction.

Mayor Jim Kenney says the city wants them off public land, but they’ve also been focused on efforts to assist encampment residents with shelter or appropriate treatment.

Kenney says officials will continue to work to peacefully get people out of the encampment.

”We’re still negotiating. We’re still trying to make this come out the right way for everyone. We’ve placed about 100 people in shelter and in various areas of treatment, we’ve placed people in hotels. We’re talking to them every day. I’m interested in having this amicably resolved, but they can’t stay on public property forever. It’s just not tenable,” Kenney said.

Encampment residents have said in the past if forced to leave they will just pop up elsewhere, but now their tune seems to be changing slightly.