DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware Divison of Public Health is updating its face mask guidance for children. All children who are in kindergarten or older must wear face coverings in public settings, including while in school.
“The evidence could not be more clear that wearing face coverings is the best thing we can all do to keep our communities healthy,” Gov. John Carney said. “I know masks can be uncomfortable at times for children and adults. But if we stay vigilant and work together, we’ll continue to make real progress against this virus.”
Parents still should not put masks on children under 2 because of the risk of suffocation.
