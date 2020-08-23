Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another shooting Saturday night leaves two men injured in West Philadelphia. Police responded to the area of 52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue, where they found a 19-year-old man inside a corner store with two gunshot wounds to his leg.
A short time later, a 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his right elbow.
So far, there are no arrests in this case.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
