BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his wife. The Atlantic City Prosecutor’s Office said Sunday Robert Declementi is facing first-degree murder charges.
Prosecutors said Brigantine police responded to a 911 call around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at Girard Place, where officers found 30-year-old Rachel Declementi dead with extensive injuries to her body.
An autopsy will be performed on Monday, the Atlantic City Prosecutor’s Office said.
