PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an urgent warning to Americans. Getting a flu shot this year is more critical than ever.
Health officials hope that will lessen the number of flu symptoms which can be confused with COVID-19.
They are also worried about the stress on the health care system.
The CDC recommends everyone over 6 months get the flu vaccine.
This year, two new flu vaccines will be available for people 65 and older, which are expected to offer better protection.
