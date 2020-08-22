CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an urgent warning to Americans. Getting a flu shot this year is more critical than ever.

Health officials hope that will lessen the number of flu symptoms which can be confused with COVID-19.

They are also worried about the stress on the health care system.

The CDC recommends everyone over 6 months get the flu vaccine.

This year, two new flu vaccines will be available for people 65 and older, which are expected to offer better protection.

