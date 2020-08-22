PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the second time this month, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium hosted free testing Saturday, this week in North Philly. Eyewitness News was at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Bait-Ul-Aafiyat Mosque, where volunteers tested those who stopped by, exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.
Council President Darrell Clarke and other community partners support the consortium in making tests available.
“It’s important for us to be in North Philadelphia today. There’s been a lot of violence of late, there’s been a lot of non-socially distant activities and we wanted to be in the community and offer this barrier-free testing,” Dr. Ala Stanford, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium’s founder, said.
It’s sad the mission of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium is to provide testing, advocacy, and information to the Black community, which has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
