NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — State police say a 21-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting in a hotel in Newark. It happened at the Sonesta ES Suites located at 240 Chapman Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators say the victim attended a party at the hotel and was shot twice while in the parking lot. He was rushed to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds in his back and left arm.
According to Delaware State Police, the victim was struck in the parking lot when multiple gunshots broke out. Authorities say an investigation found a total of 18 rounds were fired from four separate guns. A Smith and Wesson .38 special revolver was recovered at the scene, investigators say.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting at this time or if the victim was involved or a bystander.
State police say there are no other reported injuries and investigators do not have any suspect information.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact state police at 302-365-8434.
