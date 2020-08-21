Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Workers are setting up for another drive-in concert at Citizens Bank Park. Michael Blackson, Skeet Carter and J’Vonne Pearsonare just some of the performers who are part of the “Live-in Drive-in Concert Series.”
Fans can watch from their cars and tune in on their FM radio dials.
Large video screens are also set up.
Live Nation said the screens give the feel of a true live concert experience.
The concert series runs for four weeks, through Labor Day.
