WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A local school district has announced a COVID-19 outbreak. Health officials say it may be tied to partying down the Jersey Shore.
This new outbreak of COVID-19 is impacting students from Kingsway Regional High School, according to a letter to parents sent from the school district.
It says the Gloucester County Department of Health is investigating the outbreak among a number of students who attended a beach party in Sea Isle City on Aug. 13.
The letter says multiple Kingsway High School students have tested positive for COVID-19. The extent of the outbreak is unknown. All athletic activities are now canceled for the duration of the summer.
Students who attended that party are being advised to self-quarantine and get tested.
The letter goes on to say “unfortunately, inconclusive and intermittent social media posts have become our best resource of information, exhausting both education and health officials throughout the process. Therefore, we need your help as the status of this investigation is fluid and communication is vital as we work to mitigate additional community spread.”
The high school is located in Woolwich Township, New Jersey.
