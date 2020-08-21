DONATE HEREHelp CBS3 Raise Money For The Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation: Stand For Hope Telethon
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gritty 5K, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Flyers, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When you sign up for a 5K, it’s all about the preparation and for organizers, it’s all about recruiting. And who better to recruit for the Gritty 5K than the big orange guy himself.

In true Gritty fashion, he interrupted the workouts of runners along the Schuylkill River Trail.

The 5K will be virtual, meaning you can run anywhere, anytime from Sept. 17 through Sept. 20.

You can register by visiting www.PhiladelphiaFlyers.com/Gritty5K.

