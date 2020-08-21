Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When you sign up for a 5K, it’s all about the preparation and for organizers, it’s all about recruiting. And who better to recruit for the Gritty 5K than the big orange guy himself.
In true Gritty fashion, he interrupted the workouts of runners along the Schuylkill River Trail.
The 5K will be virtual, meaning you can run anywhere, anytime from Sept. 17 through Sept. 20.
You can register by visiting www.PhiladelphiaFlyers.com/Gritty5K.
You must log in to post a comment.