5 Killed, 2 Injured In Another Violent Night In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The number of people killed by gun violence continues to skyrocket in Philadelphia. Overnight, police reported five more homicides.

Police say a 29-year-old and a 50-year old man were shot at a gas station on the 6200 block of North Broad Street, late Thursday night. According to police, the 29-year-old sustained multiple wounds in his head, neck and back, and he did have a weapon on him.

“Based on ballistic evidence, we know at least 28 shots were fired from three separate caliber semi-automatic guns,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

The gun violence continued on the 6200 block of Market Street, where a 26-year-old was shot in the back and pronounced dead as a part of a double shooting.

All of this going on while Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw marched with community members in North Philly, pleading for the plague of gun violence to cease.

“I can’t imagine what it would be like to live with a head on a swivel, everywhere I go. I don’t want that for y’all,” Outlaw said.

“I appreciate her coming around putting her face in our community and letting us know she cares about our community,” community activist Neil Jones said.

Just earlier this week the commissioner called for stricter gun laws in the state to help her department clean up the streets.

Homicides are up 32% in the city.

“These are the very folks that we are trying to reach. And the only way to find out the answer to the questions that we have is to go out and ask them,” Outlaw said.

Already this year, 283 people have been shot and killed.