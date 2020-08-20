Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A stolen car involved in a police chase ended in a violent crash in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia. Police say the pursuit began in Upper Darby.
The suspects crossed county lines into Philadelphia where the driver lost control and flipped over at Lansdowne and Haverford Avenue at around 2 a.m. Thursday.
The crash sheered some utility poles in half, knocking out power to part of the area.
Police searched the nearby woods but there was no sign of the suspects.
You must log in to post a comment.