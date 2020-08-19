LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — A New York couple has been charged in the violent attack of a 17-year-old employee at the Sesame Place amusement park in Langhorne earlier this month. Investigators say 39-year-old Troy McCoy and 31-year-old Shakerra Bonds attacked the teen after he reminded them to wear a mask.
Community Reacts After 17-Year-Old Sesame Place Employee Attacked By Unmasked Couple: ‘If You Don’t Want To Wear A Mask There, Don’t Go’
McCoy was arrested Wednesday morning at his home on the 2700 block of Sampson Avenue in the Bronx. Authorities say he attempted to barricade himself in the home but was eventually taken into custody. He will be brought back to Middletown to face multiple charges.
Bonds is expected to surrender to Middletown Township Police.
Police say the teen was working at Captain Cookie’s High C’s Adventure ride when the couple struck him in the face and knocked to the ground on Aug. 9.
According to investigators, earlier in the day, the employee reminded McCoy and Bonds that they needed to wear masks inside the park. When the couple saw the employee again, they attacked him.
The teen was rushed to St. Mary’s Medical Center to treat injuries to his jaw and a damaged tooth. His injuries were so serious that he required surgery.
McCoy and Bonds are facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.
