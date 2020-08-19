Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say three teens were injured in a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Wednesday night. It happened on the 1200 block of North Hutchinson Street just before 9 p.m.
Police say a 17-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to her face, an 18-year-old woman was shot in the left calf and an 18-year-old man sustained a self-inflicted graze wound to the stomach. All three are in stable condition.
Police say two people have been arrested.
