PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two lanes on Interstate I-95 northbound are closed after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday. Pennsylvania State Troopers responded to the accident on I-95 Northbound, mile marker 29.7, near the Cottman Avenue on-ramp just after 6 a.m.
Witnesses tell officials the man entered the highway from Cottman Avenue and was in the travel lanes for an unknown reason when he was struck by the vehicle.
The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Two northbound lanes on I-95 remain closed at this time.
The lane closures are expected to last several hours while an investigation is conducted.
