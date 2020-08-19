PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention from Philadelphia Wednesday evening. The 44th president arrived to cheers at the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City.

HAPPENING NOW: Former President Barack Obama’s motorcade just drove by us. He’s now inside the Museum of the American Revolution. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/7Kdq1cZTgK — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) August 20, 2020

Obama did not hold back in his criticism of President Donald Trump.

The theme of tonight’s program was “A More Perfect Union.” We’re told the Museum of the American Revolution was selected to underscore that democracy itself is on the line, but there is a chance to create a better version of it.

Former President Obama says under the leadership of President Trump, 170,000 Americans are dead due to his response to the coronavirus pandemic, and millions of jobs have been lost, leaving our country’s reputation badly diminished.

“For close to four years now, he’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves,” Obama said of Trump. “Do not let them take away your power. Don’t let them take away your democracy. Make a plan right now for how you’re going to get involved and vote.”

Obama says it’s important to get out and vote, tell your family and friends to vote, and believe in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ ability to bring the country out of darkness and build back better.