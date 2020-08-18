PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Pennsylvania representative from Philadelphia is preparing for his keynote address during Tuesday night’s Democratic National Convention. CBS3 spoke with representative Malcolm Kenyatta about a range of issues facing Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania.

Kenyatta says it will be an uplifting message but given the times he says it will be markedly serious.

Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta says he got the call from the Biden Campaign to give the speech because they consider him a rising star in the Democratic party and that the campaign wanted to show the party’s diversity.

Kenyatta, who represents North Philadelphia was first elected to the Pennsylvania House back in 2018.

He says his speech us uplifting, but it comes amidst the pandemic and racial uprisings.

He says while he’s speaking to a national audience, the issues Philadelphians and Pennsylvanians are facing will be front and center.

“While we certainly need national leadership, we need state and local leadership and I think that the part of the reason in this keynote the vice president is also lifting up state and local leaders cause every issue is not going to be solved in the White House,” Kenyatta said. “However, we need a partner in the White House. Somebody who understands how to use the budgetary process and how to use the powers of the president to not only address this pandemic but to deal with some of the systemic issues that have existed.”

Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, Sen. Chris Coons, of Delaware, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt, of Delaware are all set to speak this week at the DNC.

Televised portions of the DNC will air beginning at 10 p.m.

You can watch the televised portions on CBS Philadelphia.