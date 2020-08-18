PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania will be one of several states filing a federal lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s changes to the U.S. Postal Service in an attempt to stop mail-in votes.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said that the president is infringing on the rights of voters and the health of some in the commonwealth by essentially forcing delays in the mail.

“They have made it partisan. These defendants have acted intentionally to interfere with how Pennsylvania has exercised its authority under our election clause,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro didn’t mince words when announcing the state is joining a dozen other states in filing a lawsuit against the Trump Administration.

“The Trump Administration has no legal authority to disrupt how Pennsylvania exercises its right,” he said.

Shapiro believes widespread delays in the mail are because President Donald Trump is forcing changes to the post office, like blocking overtime pay, all to undermine Pennsylvania mail-in votes.

Gov. Tom Wolf agrees and has a message for Pennsylvania.

“Our mail-in voting system is safe, it’s secure, it’s the best way to vote and we have been doing it through absentee ballots for decades,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.

The U.S. postmaster general said Tuesday he’s halting changes to cut costs until after the November election.

Meanwhile, Congress is expected to vote Saturday to possibly give $25 billion in emergency funding to the post office.

“The post office has been around 245 years. It connects our democracy,” said U.S. Congressman Dwight Evans.

Officials say if you want to request a mail-in ballot go to votespa.com.