Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia continues to plagued by gun violence as yet another shooting has left one man dead and another wounded. According to police, gunfire erupted just before 6:40 p.m. Tuesday at Front and Clearfield Streets in the city’s Kensington section.
A 45-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
A 20-year-old man was also shot once in the right leg. He is listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.