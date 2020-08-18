CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia continues to plagued by gun violence as yet another shooting has left one man dead and another wounded. According to police, gunfire erupted just before 6:40 p.m. Tuesday at Front and Clearfield Streets in the city’s Kensington section.

A 45-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

A 20-year-old man was also shot once in the right leg. He is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

