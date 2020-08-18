Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was shot while sitting his vehicle in Olney. This happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 5000 block of North 8th Street.
Police say the victim was sitting in his car when a gunman shot him once in the chest.
The 28-year-old was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
So far, no arrests have been made as gun violence continues to run rampant in the city.

