PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A heads up from the Philadelphia Streets Department. Many residents can expect delays again this week in their trash collection.
Officials, however, are asking residents to put trash and recyclables out on their normal pickup days.
Workers calling out sick, along with increased waste from people working from home, have all contributed to late collection and big trash pileups around the city.
Last week, a South Philadelphia neighborhood began taking matters into their own hands.
The West Passyunk Neighborhood Association rented trucks to pick up trash and bring it to the city’s recycling and trash center in Southwest Philadelphia.
President of the association, James Gitto, tells CBS3 that with insurance it was going to cost about $200 to $400 depending on how long they needed the trucks.
