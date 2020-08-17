CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news, Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey’s rate of transmission has climbed back above the key benchmark of 1.0. That indicates the coronavirus outbreak is spreading.

“Statewide transmission rate, unfortunately, has crept up to 1.03. I’m not shocked given the volume of positive tests we’ve had, but remember, overwhelmingly about 98% of the folks who are getting tested right now, are testing negative,” Murphy said.

Any number above 1.0 means each newly-infected person is spreading the virus to at least one other person.

On Monday, New Jersey reported 316 new COVID-19 cases. Four more people have died from the virus.

Comments