TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey’s rate of transmission has climbed back above the key benchmark of 1.0. That indicates the coronavirus outbreak is spreading.
“Statewide transmission rate, unfortunately, has crept up to 1.03. I’m not shocked given the volume of positive tests we’ve had, but remember, overwhelmingly about 98% of the folks who are getting tested right now, are testing negative,” Murphy said.
The daily positivity for tests recorded on August 13th was 1.65%.
The rate of transmission is 1.03.
We need to keep these numbers DOWN – social distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands. pic.twitter.com/rTjJP0qKMD
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 17, 2020
Any number above 1.0 means each newly-infected person is spreading the virus to at least one other person.
On Monday, New Jersey reported 316 new COVID-19 cases. Four more people have died from the virus.
