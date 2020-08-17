CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Eagles, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have released a new highlight video ahead of the 2020 NFL season. The Eagles posted the video on Twitter with the caption “Leave a legacy.”

The video meshes highlights from the current Eagles team with highlights from previous teams, featuring Randall Cunningham and Reggie White, and notable games, including the 2013 Snow Bowl.

The Eagles are expected to begin the season on Sept. 13 against the Washington Football Team.

