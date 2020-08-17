Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have released a new highlight video ahead of the 2020 NFL season. The Eagles posted the video on Twitter with the caption “Leave a legacy.”
The video meshes highlights from the current Eagles team with highlights from previous teams, featuring Randall Cunningham and Reggie White, and notable games, including the 2013 Snow Bowl.
Leave a legacy.#FlyEaglesFly
🎵: First Breath After Coma by Explosions in the Sky pic.twitter.com/o7O5MIVGET
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 17, 2020
The Eagles are expected to begin the season on Sept. 13 against the Washington Football Team.
