PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A teenager was shot and killed after buying pizza in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. Gunfire erupted overnight in front of the Papa John’s on 7th Street and Girard Avenue.
Police say the 19-year-old victim was ambushed while sitting in a minivan. He was shot in the chest and died at the hospital.
The shooter then crashed into a parked car, leaving a bumper behind on Girard Avenue.
Police are looking for a silver car with front end damage.
