PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 43-year-old man is fighting for his life in the hospital after police say he was stabbed Sunday morning. According to officials, this happened along the 200 block of Church Lane around 1:35 a.m.

Police say the victim was stabbed three times in the left side of his chest/abdomen area.

Officers rushed him to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Shortly before that incident, another man was stabbed on the 1400 block of South Street. Police say the 31-year-old suffered stab wounds to his abdomen and back.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Then along the 1200 block of Arch Street, a 37-year-old was stabbed around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. Police say the victim was stabbed three times in the back during an attempted robbery.

He was able to ride his bike to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in any of these incident.