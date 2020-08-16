PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, animal advocate Carol Erickson explains the dangers that mushrooms can pose to your dog. With all of the rain the region has gotten recently, mushrooms have been seen growing in a lot of yards.

Erickson says dog owners should keep their four-legged friends away from them.

According to the American Kennel Club, many vets believe that mushroom poisoning is an underreported fatality in dogs.

Erickson says that if you notice your dog eating them, to get them to an emergency veterinary hospital immediately. Also, call the Animal Poison Control Center because of how much of a problem the mushrooms can be.

With all of the recent rain, in stagnant water and in wet, warm soil, you can get little bacteria called leptospires which can result in leptospirosis. This can also be fatal for dogs.

However, you can vaccinate your dogs for that and Erickson says it’s a good idea to do that because of the issues it causes.

According to vets, leptospirosis is hard to diagnose but some of the early symptoms include vomiting, lethargy and lack of appetite.

So if you take your dog to parks or lakes and find stagnant water, it’s a good idea to keep them away from it.

During this week’s segment, Erickson explained some ways that dogs show affection, like jumping on you, making direct eye contact, leaning on you and also sighing when they’re next to you.

Watch the video to hear more from this week’s segment.