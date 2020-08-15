Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As hundreds of Pennsylvania districts opt for virtual school years, some are canceling bus service. That is leaving private and charter schools worrying that their students will be stranded.
Districts are required by law to transport private and charter students.
Some districts plan to cancel bus service until their own students return to brick-and-mortar classrooms.
Some districts say they’ll continue to take these students to school, as usual, even though their own campuses are closed.
Pennsylvania’s Department of Education says it plans to issue guidance on the issue.
