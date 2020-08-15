Comments
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Free meals for families in Cherry Hill. Carson Wentz’s charity Thy Kingdom Crumb gave away dinners for families on Saturday.
The charity partners with Connect Church.
All the dinners were boxed up and dropped off safely in people’s vehicles.
“Fill up boxes and be able to give it for a family with four to six people,” Connect Church Pastor Kyle Horner. “Today’s lasagna with some great Italian bread. We’ve got great chefs, great people who serve here so it’s just an opportunity to make a difference in our community.”
All the dinners were picked up by the end of the day with “love from the Crumb.”
