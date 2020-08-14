Comments
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Investigators released surveillance photos of a woman they are calling a person of interest in last month’s murder at a Chester hotel. Chester police say the woman was seen in footage of the lobby of the Candlewood Suites around the time of the July 27 shooting death of 36-year-old Charles Bryant.
Bryant was shot outside of the hotel and stumbled inside, police say.
Investigators also say the suspects fled in a black Dodge Ram truck.
If you have information, you are asked to call police.
