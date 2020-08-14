PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are dead following separate shootings in Philadelphia Friday morning. According to police, the first shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. along the 200 block of South 49th Street in the Walnut Hill section of West Philadelphia.
Police say a 22-year-old man was shot once in the chest, once in the abdomen and twice in the leg.
He was rushed to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:15 p.m.
This was followed by another shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.
Around 11:45 a.m. police say a 22-year-old was shot three times, including once in the chest.
Medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
