GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A Gloucester County couple has their hands full with diaper changes after giving birth to quadruplets. Meet Caitlin, Elliott, Addison and Emilia Stepenosky.
They were born in Phoenix in June.
Their mom saw a specialist there after she lost the fifth baby due to complications.
The other four were born at 27 weeks and they were finally strong enough to fly home on Wednesday.
“It’s exciting but it’s also extremely nerve-wracking to eventually have four kiddos that we’re taking care of on our own,” mother Jennifer Stepenosky said.
“We have four different individuals who are already starting to show four different personalities, so just looking forward to riding that roller coaster,” father Nicholas Stepenosky said.
The babies are still being treated at the NICU at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware. Eyewitness News has been told they’ve already doubled in size.
