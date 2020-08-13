CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia leaders have been encouraging people to wear face masks to stop the spread of COVID-19. Now the city is selling masks for a good cause.

There are four masks for sale, and they feature sayings like “Philly never backs down. Mask up” and “Love your neighbor. Wear a mask.”

The masks cost $8 and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.

The group’s goal is to offer free COVID-19 testing to the Black community.

To buy a mask, click here.

