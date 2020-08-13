PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for a shooting. It comes after an initial plea deal with the District Attorney’s Office was criticized.

The U.S. attorney for the region took over the case last year after calling District Attorney Larry Krasner’s plea deal too lenient.

Mike Poeng’s life was almost taken from his family during a botched robbery that happened in May 2018. That’s when security video shows Poeng, who police blurred out, washing his white SUV in West Philadelphia.

Then, officers say Jovaun Patterson is seen carrying a loaded AK-47, firing a shot into Poeng’s hip.

“Mike Poeng almost died and his life will never be the same from this day forward,” Poeng’s attorney Tom Malone said.

Malone says Patterson was initially offered three-and-a-half to 10 years in prison in a plea deal offered by Krasner’s office, a deal Poeng never agreed to.

So U.S. Attorney William McSwain stepped in and took over the case last year.

“The law-abiding citizens of this city know where the U.S. Attorneys Office stands. We stand with them and our law enforcement partners,” McSwain said.

McSwain says his office will continue taking cases from the district attorney if the time doesn’t meet the crime.

“Jovaun Patterson has been sentenced to over 14 years in federal prison … and now will serve what we think is an appropriate sentence,” McSwain said.

Since the shooting, Poeng has had to sell his West Philly deli because he could no longer work. He also moved his family out of state.